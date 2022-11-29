Court awards death sentence in a murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :A District and Session Court on Tuesday awarded a death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The Court also imposed Rs 500,000 fine on the accused, Atif Hafiz.

According to the prosecution, the convict had killed the victim Massod for terminating him from service.

A case was registered against the convict at the Naseerabad Police station in January 2022.