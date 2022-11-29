UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Death Sentence In A Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Court awards death sentence in a murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :A District and Session Court on Tuesday awarded a death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani announced the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

The Court also imposed Rs 500,000 fine on the accused, Atif Hafiz.

According to the prosecution, the convict had killed the victim Massod for terminating him from service.

A case was registered against the convict at the Naseerabad Police station in January 2022.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Fine January From Court

Recent Stories

Sydney Thunder signs Usman Qadir to strengthen bow ..

Sydney Thunder signs Usman Qadir to strengthen bowling attack

9 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz congratulates Gen Asim on assuming offi ..

PM Shehbaz congratulates Gen Asim on assuming office of COAS

19 minutes ago
 Man allegedly kills wife, three teenage daughters ..

Man allegedly kills wife, three teenage daughters by slitting their throats in K ..

30 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affecte ..

Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affected areas

1 hour ago
 PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Pun ..

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.