Five Persons Murdered Over Enmity In Tattle Aali

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Five persons murdered over enmity in Tattle Aali

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A man on Tuesday killed five persons by opening indiscriminate firing over old enmity in Village 48 Virkan under the jurisdiction of Tattle Aali police Station.

The police spokesman said a man namely Imran opened fire and killed three persons on the spot, adding that two critically injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ayaz Saleem took notice of the incident and directed SP, Saddar to submit a report in that regard, he added.

The spokesman said the police had shifted all the bodies to the hospital for legal formalities.

