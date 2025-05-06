Open Menu

AC Inspects Filling Station, Seals Pump For Non-registration In Darra

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM

AC inspects filling station, seals pump for non-registration in Darra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Darra, Faiz Muhammad on Tuesday inspected several filling stations/petrol and diesel pumps located in tehsil and sealed a petrol pump for violations.

On this occasion, petrol and diesel rates, legal documents were inspected. Petrol measurement and rates were checked.

The assistant commissioner sealed Firdous petrol pump for non-registration and the administration was advised to register the pump as soon as possible so that legal requirements could be fulfilled.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

3 minutes ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

4 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

12 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 ..

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

13 hours ago
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Foot ..

DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament

12 hours ago
 Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister f ..

Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..

12 hours ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visit ..

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue

12 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggressio ..

Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression

12 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling ..

Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..

12 hours ago
 FDA to auction plots on May 15

FDA to auction plots on May 15

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan