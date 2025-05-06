AC inspects filling station, seals pump for non-registration in Darra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Darra, Faiz Muhammad on Tuesday inspected several filling stations/petrol and diesel pumps located in tehsil and sealed a petrol pump for violations.

On this occasion, petrol and diesel rates, legal documents were inspected. Petrol measurement and rates were checked.

The assistant commissioner sealed Firdous petrol pump for non-registration and the administration was advised to register the pump as soon as possible so that legal requirements could be fulfilled.

