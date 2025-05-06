DC Chairs Meeting For Special Persons' Welfare
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A meeting of the District Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit for Social Welfare has been held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal. The Deputy Commissioner directed to provide facilities to special persons in medical treatment in addition to the separate counter already established for special persons in government hospitals.
He said that special persons deserved our full attention and their welfare and well-being was the joint responsibility of all departments.
The deputy commissioner directed the Social Welfare Department to provide all possible facilities to the daily wage special persons posted in various departments .
He said that along with the government, the private sector should also be mobilized to contribute to welfare measures for people with various disabilities.
Other administrative matters of the Social Welfare Department were also discussed in the meeting.
