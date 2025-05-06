Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting For Special Persons' Welfare

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM

DC chairs meeting for special persons' welfare

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) A meeting of the District Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit for Social Welfare has been held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal. The Deputy Commissioner directed to provide facilities to special persons in medical treatment in addition to the separate counter already established for special persons in government hospitals.

He said that special persons deserved our full attention and their welfare and well-being was the joint responsibility of all departments.

The deputy commissioner directed the Social Welfare Department to provide all possible facilities to the daily wage special persons posted in various departments .

He said that along with the government, the private sector should also be mobilized to contribute to welfare measures for people with various disabilities.

Other administrative matters of the Social Welfare Department were also discussed in the meeting.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

8 minutes ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

4 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

13 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 ..

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

13 hours ago
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Foot ..

DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament

13 hours ago
 Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister f ..

Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..

13 hours ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visit ..

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue

13 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggressio ..

Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression

13 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling ..

Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..

13 hours ago
 FDA to auction plots on May 15

FDA to auction plots on May 15

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan