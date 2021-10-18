UrduPoint.com

Court Awards Sentence In Drug Smuggling Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 10:27 PM

Court awards sentence in drug smuggling case

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Additional District and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

Gulam Rabbani was arrested by Kallar Syeda Police in 2021 after recovery of 1500 grams hashish from his possession.

After hearing the arguments of defence and prosecution, the Judge announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs. The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Drugs Fine From Court

Recent Stories

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development ..

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development journey: UAE ministers

42 minutes ago
 Congo steps up vaccinations to contain third Covid ..

Congo steps up vaccinations to contain third Covid wave

33 seconds ago
 Court awards life imprisonment in a murder case

Court awards life imprisonment in a murder case

35 seconds ago
 RWMC to remain alert on Eid Milad un Nabi(SAW)

RWMC to remain alert on Eid Milad un Nabi(SAW)

38 seconds ago
 Mehfil Milad held at commissioner office

Mehfil Milad held at commissioner office

4 minutes ago
 Agricultural experts expresses concern over food s ..

Agricultural experts expresses concern over food situation in Pakistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.