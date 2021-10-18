Court awards sentence in drug smuggling case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Additional District and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani on Monday awarded four years and six months imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

Gulam Rabbani was arrested by Kallar Syeda Police in 2021 after recovery of 1500 grams hashish from his possession.

After hearing the arguments of defence and prosecution, the Judge announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs. The Court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted.