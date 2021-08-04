UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Advocate Hassan Niazi Till Aug 7

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:40 PM

A sessions court on Wednesday extended pre-arrest interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niazi in a case of attempted murder till August 7

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday extended pre-arrest interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niazi in a case of attempted murder till August 7.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mushtaq Ahmad heard the bail petition of Hassan Niazi.

Advocate Hassan Niazi appeared before the court during the proceedings and submitted surety bonds of Rs 50,000.

The court extending the interim bail of Hassan Niazi till August 7 and sought a detailed report from police.

Shahzadi Nargis, widow of former governor of Balochistan Nawab Akbar Bugti, had lodged a criminal case with Islampura Police Station against Hassan Niazi and four unidentified persons.

She alleged that the accused attacked her in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Ali Abbas. She alleged that Hassan Niazi and his accomplices first abused her in the presence of her lawyer and then tried to strangle her with an intention to take her life.

