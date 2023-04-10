Close
Court Extends Interim Bail Of Usman Buzdar Till April 24

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till April 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Monday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar till April 24 in assets beyond means inquiry.

Accountability Court Judge Sajjad Ahmad Sheikh conducted the proceedings on the bail petition of Usman Buzdar.

The court expressed serious annoyance over non-appearance of Usman Buzdar and his counsel. The court observed that the matter was fixed for hearing at 8am but neither the accused nor his counsel appeared in the court.

At this stage, an associate of Buzdar's counsel argued that Usman Buzdar was suffering from corona and, therefore, he was unable to appear in court.

However, the judge observed that the court should not be considered deaf or dumb and it could order formation of a medical board to ascertain details of illness.

The associate pleaded with the court to exempt Usman Buzdar from personal appearance for one-day.

The court observed that corona medical report was got prepared from a hospital of Dera Ghazi Khan and it was the same hospital which was inaugurated by Usman Buzdar. The court observed that the accused must appear on the next date of hearing, otherwise, his bail would be canceled.

Subsequently, the court adjourned hearing till April 24 and also extended interim bail of Usman Buzdar till the next date of hearing.

.

