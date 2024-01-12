Court hands down life sentence to murder accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Additional Session Judge handed down the sentence of life imprisonment with a fine worth Rs. 5 lakh to the accused in the murder case.

According to Assistant District Prosecutor Sohail Farid the offender had killed a man named Khawar Hayat, resident of 94/EB by setting him on fire inside his tubewell.

The case was registered against friends of the victim, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed and their father Zulfiqar with two other unidentified people.

Today, while hearing the case judge Naqeeb Shehzad sentenced one of the accused, Abrar Ahmed to imprisonment with 5 lakh rupees as fine. The rest of the offenders were acquitted after giving the benefit of doubt.