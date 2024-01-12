Court Hands Down Life Sentence To Murder Accused
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2024 | 06:51 PM
Additional Session Judge handed down the sentence of life imprisonment with a fine worth Rs. 5 lakh to the accused in the murder case
BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Additional Session Judge handed down the sentence of life imprisonment with a fine worth Rs. 5 lakh to the accused in the murder case.
According to Assistant District Prosecutor Sohail Farid the offender had killed a man named Khawar Hayat, resident of 94/EB by setting him on fire inside his tubewell.
The case was registered against friends of the victim, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed and their father Zulfiqar with two other unidentified people.
Today, while hearing the case judge Naqeeb Shehzad sentenced one of the accused, Abrar Ahmed to imprisonment with 5 lakh rupees as fine. The rest of the offenders were acquitted after giving the benefit of doubt.
Recent Stories
BJP’s undemocratic policies pose serious threat to peace in South Asia: APHC
SCCI express concern over water shortage in Peshawar
PTI founder moves LHC against rejection of nomination papers
Trainee ASPs visits PSCA
Barca down Osasuna to set up Clasico Super Cup final
KP minister announces direct connectivity of Abbottabad city with Hazara motorwa ..
Baqar directs Education Dept to provide hard, soft copies of textbooks to studen ..
RDA issues notices to three illegal housing schemes
Commissioner emphasizes importance of elections
CTD arrests terrorists planning attacks on Maulana, Aimal Wali
Professional tourist guides to be appointed: Arshad Wali Mohammed
Weekly inflation up by 1.36 pc
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BJP’s undemocratic policies pose serious threat to peace in South Asia: APHC3 minutes ago
-
SCCI express concern over water shortage in Peshawar5 minutes ago
-
PTI founder moves LHC against rejection of nomination papers3 minutes ago
-
Trainee ASPs visits PSCA3 minutes ago
-
KP minister announces direct connectivity of Abbottabad city with Hazara motorway3 minutes ago
-
Baqar directs Education Dept to provide hard, soft copies of textbooks to students6 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notices to three illegal housing schemes6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner emphasizes importance of elections6 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests terrorists planning attacks on Maulana, Aimal Wali6 minutes ago
-
Professional tourist guides to be appointed: Arshad Wali Mohammed6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt ready for transparent conduct of elections: CM16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on substandard gas cylinders13 minutes ago