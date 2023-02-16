UrduPoint.com

Court Returns Plot Allotment Reference Against Nawaz Sharif To NAB

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Court returns plot allotment reference against Nawaz Sharif to NAB

An accountability court on Thursday returned a plot allotment reference against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and others to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :An accountability court on Thursday returned a plot allotment reference against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and others to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court held that the matter did not fall under its jurisdiction as per amended National Accountability Ordinance (NAO).

Accountability Court Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar passed the orders while disposing of seven different applications, filed by Yousaf Abbas and other relatives of Nawaz Sharif, against auction of assets, owned by the former prime minister.

Yousaf Abbas and others had filed applications, stating that the court declared Nawaz Sharif as an absconder over non-appearance in the matter and ordered to auction his properties. They submitted that their rights would also be affected if the properties of the former premier were auctioned. They submitted that after the new amendment, the case did not fall within the jurisdiction of NAB and the accountability court, as the amount involved in the reference was less than Rs 500 million.

They submitted that the order, passed by the court for auction of the assets owned by the former prime minister, could not be implemented since it lacked jurisdiction to hear the case. They asked the court to immediately suspend its order for auction of the assets.

It is pertinent to mention that the court had already acquitted Jang /Geo group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman and two other accused in the plot allotment case.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986. The bureau had also alleged that Humayun Faiz, and Mian Bashir Ahmed, facilitated the illegal plot allotment.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Punjab Mian Bashir Ahmed Million Court

Recent Stories

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP v ..

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP visit Museum of the Future

21 minutes ago
 Smart Secretariat being set up at Spiny Road to fa ..

Smart Secretariat being set up at Spiny Road to facilitate masses: Dr. Rubaba

16 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 2.32 per unit relief for DISCOs' ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 2.32 per unit relief for DISCOs' consumers

8 minutes ago
 Sullivan to Meet With EU Allies on February 22 to ..

Sullivan to Meet With EU Allies on February 22 to Discuss New Russia Sanctions - ..

16 minutes ago
 Award for Khurram Parvez shows Europe well aware o ..

Award for Khurram Parvez shows Europe well aware of HR abuses in IIOJK: KC-EU ch ..

8 minutes ago
 BoP to open LCs of pharmaceutical industry if othe ..

BoP to open LCs of pharmaceutical industry if other banks deny: Dr Javed

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.