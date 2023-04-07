Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Court Sends PTI Leader Ali Amin To Jail On Judicial Remand

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Court sends PTI leader Ali Amin to jail on judicial remand

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ali Amin Gandapur to Central Jail on six-day judicial remand, ensuring his presence in separate cases filed by Islamabad and Punjab police.

The former Federal minister and PTI central leader was produced before the judicial magistrate after he was arrested in Dera on Thursday.

However, accepting his plea, the judicial magistrate Mazhar Ali rejected the two cases registered by Dera police against him.

He also rejected the plea of Islamabad and Punjab police seeking physical custody of the PTI leader in separate cases registered against him.

The judicial magistrate directed the representatives of both Islamabad and Punjab police to fulfill and complete the required documentation for further hearing proceedings.

Strict security measures were made at the court premises where Ali Amin's brother, former provincial minister Faisal Amin, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin and a large number of PTI workers were present.

Ali Amin was arrested after hours-long drama outside the Peshawar High Court Dera Bench building where Mr Gandapur remained for several hours along with his supporting lawyers and associates.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has imposed Section 144 Cr. PC in the district with immediate effect to ensure a peaceful environment in the district.

According to a notification issued here by the DC office, a ban has been imposed on unlawful assembly of five or more than five persons in public places, pillion-riding and use of tinted glasses in vehicles for 11 days.

The order aimed at ensuring public safety by preventing breach of peace would come into force immediately and remain enforced from April 6 to 16, it added.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Police Punjab Jail Lawyers Vehicles Umar Amin April From Court

Recent Stories

PM chairs NSC meeting amid political crisis

PM chairs NSC meeting amid political crisis

6 minutes ago
 Federal govt asks CJP Bandial to step down after J ..

Federal govt asks CJP Bandial to step down after Justice Minnallah’s decision

27 minutes ago
 Justice Athar Minallah's Ruling: Suo Motu on Punja ..

Justice Athar Minallah's Ruling: Suo Motu on Punjab and KP Elections Dismissed b ..

49 minutes ago
 Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally ..

Indus Water Treaty cannot be modified unilaterally by India: Sherry

1 hour ago
 FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

2 hours ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.