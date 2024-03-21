Court serves show-cause notice to Superintendent Adiala Jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The District and Session Court on Thursday issued a contempt of court show-cause notice to Superintendent Adiala Jail on non-producing PTI founder and Bushra Bibi through video link in their bail cases

The court also summoned Deputy Superintendent Adiala Jail in personal capacity on March 25.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail petitions of PTI founder and his wife in multiple cases.

The court said that the jail officials stated that video link service was out of order due to which the accused couldn’t be produced.

The court said it had already directed the jail administration to ensure working of the system so that the attendances of the accused could be marked.

It said that the conduct of the jail officials comes under incompliance of the court orders. The court directed the Superintendent Adiala Jail to submit a written answer into the matter along with the report of technical staff associated with video link system.