COVID-19 3rd Wave More Deadly, Follow SOPs: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:06 PM

Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah Thursday said the 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic was more deadly than the previous ones in Pakistan and the number of C patients was increasing rapidly in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah Thursday said the 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic was more deadly than the previous ones in Pakistan and the number of C patients was increasing rapidly in the district.

Chairing a meeting held to review anti-C arrangements here at the Commissioner office, he directed the officials to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs at public places.

Shah said that if "we want to defeat the COVID-19, we must have to follow the SOPs regarding it, including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowded places." On the occasion, the health officials briefed the commissioner that 159 more people have become its victims during the last 24 hours out of which 149 were reported from Rawalpindi district while 10 belonged to other districts.

He briefed that 36 cases were reported from Pothohar town, 39 Rawalpindi Cantt, 32 Rawal town, 4 Gujar Khan, 7 Taxila, 5 Murree, 19 Kahuta and 7 from Kalarsyeda.

"Presently 19 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital, 14 Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 95 Institute of Urology, 14 in Fauji foundation, 2 in District Headquarter Hospital and 3 in the Hearts international hospital who were being provided with the best health care facilities," he added.

The official briefed that a woman Zamurd Begum age of 65 died due to this deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

