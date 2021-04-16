COVID-19 at sharp rise in IIOJK: Extension in closure of schools, coaching centers across the State made till April 30

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 16 (APP):Following extremely poor-conditioned health cover to combat the Coronavirus in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the strife-torn disputed occupied Part of the held State is in the grip of the pandemic with continual sharp rise, that Thursday compelled to extended the closure of educational institutions across the State till April 30 after the sharp rise in the Covid-19 cases, said a report reached here Friday.

The report revealed that all schools / Colleges up to 12th class in the IIOJK shall continue to remain closed till April 30 this month.

All coaching and tuition centers imparting in-person teaching to students shall also remain closed in the entire IIOJ&K till 30 April.

The decision was taken after the IIOJK state records massive rise in new cases particularly the recent spike in the number of daily reported cases of infection in most of the districts of across the IIOJ&K, the report added.

At the same time, the ongoing 10th class exams across the occupied state have been canceled besides postponement of the 12th class examination, another report said.

In view of rising cases of COVID-19 across the IIOJK, Class X ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to class XI will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in present exam and internal assessment", the report elaborated.

"In case of ongoing XII exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month," the report added.