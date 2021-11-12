UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cases Restricts To One Percent In Hyderabad With Masses Support: DHO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 06:38 PM

COVID-19 cases restricts to one percent in Hyderabad with masses support: DHO

The District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffar Khan has said that the cases of COVID-19 have been restricted to one percent in the district with the support of masses, however all efforts are being made to save the children from pandemic by vaccinating them at the earliest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffar Khan has said that the cases of COVID-19 have been restricted to one percent in the district with the support of masses, however all efforts are being made to save the children from pandemic by vaccinating them at the earliest.

Talking to traders and businessmen during his visit to the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that achievement of successful results against pandemic in Hyderabad was because of the hectic efforts of the combined efforts of health officers, officials, doctors, paramedics and field vaccinators.

He informed that the people of Hyderabad particularly business community have extended their support and it was because of their cooperation, the health department has so far vaccinated over 0.4 million residents of the district. Around 0.2 million doses of Pfizer vaccines have been injected to the people while more 0.2 million doses will be vaccinated soon in Hyderabad, he added.

He however underlined the need of creating awareness among the people about vaccination of children against COVID-19 so that status of COVID-19 free district could be achieved at the earliest.

While admitting the increasing numbers of Dengue cases in Hyderabad, the District Health Officer informed that the department has made arrangements to control the cases and soon positive results would be achieved in this regard.

The District Health Office informed that Anti-Measles Campaign will be launched in the district from November 15 to 27, 2021 and appealed to people of the district to get their children vaccinated against measles.

The President HCCI Muhammad Faizan Elahi appreciated the efforts of the district and divisional administrations as well as health department for carrying out vaccination against COVID-19 at large scale not only at the fixed vaccination centres but visiting door to door in the district.

