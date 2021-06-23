COVID-19 claims 10 more patients, infects 604 others

As many as 10 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,368 and 604 new cases emerged when 12,782 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 10 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,368 and 604 new cases emerged when 12,782 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 10 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,368. Shah said that 12,782 samples were tested which detected 604 cases.

He added that so far 4,416,656 tests have been conducted against which 333,781 cases were diagnosed, of them 309,070 patients have recovered, including 501 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,343 patients were under treatment, of them 18,726 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centers and 587 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 539 patients were stated to be critical, including 57 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 604 new cases, 387 have been detected from Karachi, including East District 152, Central District 92, South District 68, Korangi and Malir 26-26 and West District 23.

Badin has 36, Mirpur Khas 23, Thatta 20, Sanghar 16, Hyderabad 15, Sujawal 15, Jacobabad 11, Nowshero Feroze 9, Qambar 7, Sukkur 7, Matiari 7, Tharparkar 6, Tando Allahyar 6, Dadu 4, Tando Muhammad Khan 3, Umerkot 3, Ghotki 3, Shaheed Benazirabad 3, Larkana 2, Shikarpur 2, Jamshoro 1 and Kashmore 1.