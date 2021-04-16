COVID-19 claims 110 lives, infects 5,364 more people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 78,425 with 5,364 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,123 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and ten corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 104 of whom were under treatment in hospital and six out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 110 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, 44 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 50 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 81 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swabi 100 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 77 percent and Charsadda 88 percent.

Around 509 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 64,481 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 12,982 in Sindh, 35,257 in Punjab, 7,739 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,968 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,019 in Balochistan, 565 in GB, and 951 in AJK.

Around 650,775 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 745,182 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 15,137, Balochistan 20,662, GB 5,163, ICT 68,665, KP 103,419, Punjab 261,173 and Sindh 270,963.

About 15,982 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,541 have perished in Sindh among seven of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Thursday.

7,271 in Punjab had died with 62 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 58 of them in the hospital and four out of hospital. 2,796 in KP where 34 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Thursday, 626 in ICT among one of them died in hospital on Thursday, 222 in Balochistan among one of them died in hospital on Thursday, 103 in GB and 423 in AJK among three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Thursday.

A total of 11,007,252 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,145 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.