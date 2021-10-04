UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 15 More Lives, Infects 637 Others In Sindh

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 08:57 PM

As many as 15 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,442 while 637 new cases emerged when 15,510 tests were conducted in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 15 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,442 while 637 new cases emerged when 15,510 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He added that 15 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,442 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said 15,510 samples were tested which detected 637 cases that constituted 4.1 percent current detection rate.

He said so far 6,085,769 tests have been conducted against which 459,903 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 430,505 patients have recovered, including 517 overnight.

The CM said currently 21,956 patients were under treatment; of them 21,582 were in home isolation, 343 at different hospitals and 31 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 326 patients was stated to be critical, including 27 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 637 new cases, 96 have been detected from Karachi, including 42 from East, 33 South, Central and Korangi nine each, two Malir and one West. Hyderabad has 165, Badin 56, Jamshoro 40, Matiri 31, ShaheedBenazirabad 30, NausheroFeroze 29, Tando Allahyar 27, Dadu and Tharparkr 19 each, Mirpurkhas 18, Shikarpur 16, Sukkur and Thatta 14 each, Sanghar 13, Larkana, Ghotki and Umerkot 11 each, Jacobabad eight, Khairpur two and Tando Muhammad Khan one. The chief minister urged upon the people to follow SOPs.

