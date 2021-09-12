UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 26 More Patients, Infects 891 Others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 26 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,159 and 891 new cases emerged among 15,097 tests conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He said 26 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,159 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said 15,097 samples were tested among which 891 cases were detected comprising 5.9 percent current detection rate.

He said so far 5,751,345 tests have been conducted against which 444,854 cases were diagnosed, of them 87.3 percent or 388,481 patients have recovered, including 856 overnight.

The CM said currently 49,214 patients were under treatment, of them 48,425 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 734 at different hospitals.

He said the condition of 650 patients was stated to be critical, including 56 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 891 new cases, 334 have been detected from Karachi, including 124 from East, 77 Central, 59 South, 34 Malir, 22 West and 18 Korangi. Hyderabad has 85, Jamshoro 54, Shaheed Benazirabad 37, Sanghar 34, Thatta 32, Matiari 30, Tharparkar 29, Badin 26, Tando Allahyar 24, Tando Muhammad Khan 23, Nausheroferoze 19, Sujawal 17, Dadu 14, Larkana 11, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot 10 each, Kashmore 5, Ghotki 4 and Sukkur 3.

CM Murad urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

