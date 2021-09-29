UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 3 More Patients, Infects 528 Others

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:22 PM

As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,382 and 528 new cases emerged when 14,804 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,382 and 528 new cases emerged when 14,804 tests were conducted.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 3 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,382 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 14,804 samples were tested which detected 528 cases that constituted 3.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,010,469 tests have been conducted against which 456,363 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.7 percent or 428,075 patients have recovered, including 468 overnight.

The CM said that currently 21,179 patients were under treatment, of them 20,697 were in home isolation, 32 at isolation centers and 450 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 420 patients was stated to be critical, including 36 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 528 new cases, 124 have been detected from Karachi, including 31 from South, 30 East, 25 Korangi, 17 Central, 11 Malir and 10 West. Hyderabad has 63, Shaheed Benazirabad 41, Matiari 29, Badin and Jamshoro 21 each, Dadu 19, Sanghar and Tharparkar 18 each, Sujawal 17, Shikarpur 16, Jacobabad 15, Nausheroferoze 14, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar 13 each, Umerkot 10, Ghotki 9, Mirpurkhas 8, Khairpur 7, Larkana 6, Thatta 1.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 16,119,854 vaccinations have been administered upto September 27th and added during the last 24 hours 183,255 vaccines were inoculated - in total 16,303,109 vaccines have administered which constituted 37.16 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged the people to follow SOPs.

