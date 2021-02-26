UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 32 Lives, Infects 1,541 More People

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 11:50 AM

COVID-19 claims 32 lives, infects 1,541 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 22,285 with 1,541 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,502 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 28 of them were under treatment in hospital and three in their respective quarantines and homes on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 32 deaths, 16 people died, were under treatment, on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 20 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 31 percent, Peshawar 19 percent and Lahore 36 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 34 percent, Multan 25 percent, and Lahore 23 percent.

Around 216 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 41,849 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 8,709 in Sindh, 18,079 in Punjab, 6,995 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,252 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 802 in Balochistan, 348 in GB, and 664 in AJK.

Around 542,393 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 577,482 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 10,101, Balochistan 19,035, GB 4,956, ICT 44,032, KP 71,728, Punjab 170,222 and Sindh 257,408.

About 12,804 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,322 perished in Sindh among seven of them died during past 24 hours. Four people had expired in the hospital and three out of the hospital.

5,323 in Punjab had died with 15 deaths in past 24 hours have occurred in the hospital. 2,065 in KP where seven of them died in hospital on Thursday, 496 in ICT among two of them perished in the hospital on Thursday, 200 in Balochistan among one of them perished in the hospital in past 24 hours, 102 in GB and 296 in AJK among succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 8,873,741 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,018 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gujrat Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

16 minutes ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

35 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

11 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.