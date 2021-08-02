COVID-19 claims 36 more patients, infects 1,847 others

As many as 36 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,057 and 1,847 new cases emerged when 13,107 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 36 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,057 and 1,847 new cases emerged when 13,107 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that 36 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,057 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 13,107 samples were tested which detected 1,847 cases that constituted 14 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,039,917 tests have been conducted against which 387,145 cases were diagnosed, of them 86 percent or 333,102 patients have recovered, including 325 overnight.

The CM said that currently 47,986 patients were under treatment, of them 46,517 were in home isolation, 35 at isolation centers and 1,434 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 1250 patients was stated to be critical, including 97 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1,847 new cases, 1,342 have been detected from Karachi, including 422 from East, 339 South, 237 Korangi, 206 Central, 117 Malir and 21 West. Hyderabad has 121, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad 50 each, Jamshoro 34, NausheroFeroze 25, Tando Allahyar 22, Matiari 19, Badin 17, Thatta six, Khairpur, Sanghar and Umerkot two each, Shikarpur and Tharparkar one.

Murad urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.