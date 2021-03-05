UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 52 Lives, Infects 1,579 More People

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:40 AM

COVID-19 claims 52 lives, infects 1,579 more people

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 17,117 with 1,579 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,527 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 49 of them were under treatment in hospitals and three in their respective quarantines and homes on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total deceased 52 Covid infected patients 25 of them had perished on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 21 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 35 percent, Peshawar 21 percent and Lahore 36 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 39 percent, Lahore 25 percent and ICT 27 percent.

Around 225 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 37,998 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 9,689 in Sindh, 15,092 in Punjab, 6,759 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,803 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 789 in Balochistan, 263 in GB, and 603 in AJK.

Around 556,769 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 587,014 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 10,409, Balochistan 19,097, GB 4,957, ICT 45,078, KP 73,258, Punjab 175,051 and Sindh 259,164.

About 13,128 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,405 perished in Sindh among 17 of them died during past 24 hours. 15 died in the hospital and two out of the hospital.

5,510 in Punjab had died with 30 deaths in past 24 hours. 29 occurred in the hospital and one out of the hospital. 2,099 in KP where three of them died in hospital on Thursday, 504 in ICT among one of them died in the hospital on Thursday, 200 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 308 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital in past 24 hours.

A total of 9,135,393 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,991 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gujrat Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

ECP calls meeting to review allegations of PM Imra ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 52 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 5, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

11 hours ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.