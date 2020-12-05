COVID-19 claims 7 more lives, 139 new cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as seven patients of coronavirus on Saturday were died while 139 new cases were reported in the division.

According to official updates released, 136 patients were reported from Rawalpindi district while 3 belonged to other districts.

37 positive cases were reported from Potohar town, 26 Rawalpindi Cantt, 51 Rawal town,6 Gujar khan ,8 taxila ,3 Kahuta, 5 Kalarsaydian and 1 from Murree.

Presently 25 patients were admitted in holy family hospital,19 Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 3 in Hearts international hospital, 7 Red Crescent, 30 Institute of Urology and 1 in Begum Akhtar Memorial Trust were being provided the best health care facilities, the official data added.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.