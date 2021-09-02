UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Eight More Patients, Infects 1195 Others

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:50 PM

COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 1195 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :As many as eight more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,932 and 1,195 new cases emerged when 15,410 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that eight more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,932 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 15,410 samples were tested which detected 1,195 cases that constituted 7.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,576,130 tests have been conducted against which 434,651 cases were diagnosed, of them 87.5 percent or 380,369 patients have recovered, including 4439 overnight.

The CM said that currently 47,545 patients were under treatment, of them 46,591 were in home isolation, 41 at isolation centers and 913 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 811 patients was stated to be critical, including 69 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,195 new cases, 595 have been detected from Karachi, including 214 from East, 132 Central, 130 South, 55 Malir, 35 West and Korangi 29.

Hyderabad has 110, Badin 47, Khairpur 34, Thatta 38, Tharparkar 32, NausheroFeroze 26, Shaheed Benazirabad and Shikarpur 25 each, Matiari 23, Sanghar and Ghotki 21 each, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot 20 each, Dadu and Tando Allahyar 18 each, Qamber 13, Jacobabad 12, Kashmore and Sukkur six each, Mirpurkhas four, Jamshoro three and Larkana two.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce th ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed announce the launch of sweeping 50 projec ..

6 minutes ago
 Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO ..

Winners of 2nd Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum-ISESCO Prize for Voluntary Developme ..

21 minutes ago
 4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home ca ..

4,000 patients to benefit from the updated home care model: DoH – Abu Dhabi

36 minutes ago
 CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

CCA U19 sides for 50-over tournament named

42 minutes ago
 TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an ..

TECNO fans rejoice as the brand teases to bring an upgraded gaming smartphone na ..

57 minutes ago
 Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance t ..

Emirates and Visa partner up to provide a chance to earn future rewards for trav ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.