COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 1195 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :As many as eight more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,932 and 1,195 new cases emerged when 15,410 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that eight more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,932 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 15,410 samples were tested which detected 1,195 cases that constituted 7.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,576,130 tests have been conducted against which 434,651 cases were diagnosed, of them 87.5 percent or 380,369 patients have recovered, including 4439 overnight.

The CM said that currently 47,545 patients were under treatment, of them 46,591 were in home isolation, 41 at isolation centers and 913 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 811 patients was stated to be critical, including 69 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,195 new cases, 595 have been detected from Karachi, including 214 from East, 132 Central, 130 South, 55 Malir, 35 West and Korangi 29.

Hyderabad has 110, Badin 47, Khairpur 34, Thatta 38, Tharparkar 32, NausheroFeroze 26, Shaheed Benazirabad and Shikarpur 25 each, Matiari 23, Sanghar and Ghotki 21 each, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot 20 each, Dadu and Tando Allahyar 18 each, Qamber 13, Jacobabad 12, Kashmore and Sukkur six each, Mirpurkhas four, Jamshoro three and Larkana two.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.