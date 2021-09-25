COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 555 others

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as eight more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,335 and 555 new cases emerged when 13,071 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as eight more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,335 and 555 new cases emerged when 13,071 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that 8 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,335 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,071 samples were tested which detected 555 cases that constituted 4.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,952,479 tests have been conducted against which 454,307 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.9 percent or 425,620 patients have recovered, including 809 overnight.

The CM said that currently 20,352 patients were under treatment, of them 19,782 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centers and 540 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 488 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 555 new cases, 127 have been detected from Karachi, including 37 from Korangi, 27 South, 26 East, 21 Malir, 11 Central and 5 West.

Hyderabad has 92, Sanghar 29, Badin 27, Matiari 26, Tando Allahyar 22, Mirpurkhas 21, Jamshoro and Sujawal 20 each, Dadu and Thatta 19 each, Tharparkar and Sukkur 18 each, Umerkot 15, NausheroFeroze 14, Tando Muhammad Khan and Jacobabad 12 each, Shikarpur and Ghotki ten each, Larkana eight, Khairpur two and Shaheed Benazirabad one.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.