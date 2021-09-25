UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims Eight More Patients, Infects 555 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 11:08 PM

COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 555 others

As many as eight more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,335 and 555 new cases emerged when 13,071 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as eight more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,335 and 555 new cases emerged when 13,071 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that 8 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,335 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,071 samples were tested which detected 555 cases that constituted 4.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,952,479 tests have been conducted against which 454,307 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.9 percent or 425,620 patients have recovered, including 809 overnight.

The CM said that currently 20,352 patients were under treatment, of them 19,782 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centers and 540 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 488 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 555 new cases, 127 have been detected from Karachi, including 37 from Korangi, 27 South, 26 East, 21 Malir, 11 Central and 5 West.

Hyderabad has 92, Sanghar 29, Badin 27, Matiari 26, Tando Allahyar 22, Mirpurkhas 21, Jamshoro and Sujawal 20 each, Dadu and Thatta 19 each, Tharparkar and Sukkur 18 each, Umerkot 15, NausheroFeroze 14, Tando Muhammad Khan and Jacobabad 12 each, Shikarpur and Ghotki ten each, Larkana eight, Khairpur two and Shaheed Benazirabad one.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

44 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

9 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

9 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

9 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

9 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.