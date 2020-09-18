COVID-19 claims four more lives, infects 237 others : CM Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as four more patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2459 and 237 new cases emerged when 14352 samples were tested raising the tally to 133,362.

This has been stated in a statement issued here from CM Sindh House.

The coronavirus claimed four more lives lifting the death toll to 2459 that constituted 1.8 per cent death rate. Overnight 154 patients recovered. The patients recovered so far come to 128,145 that constituted 96 per cent recovery rate.

Overnight 237 new cases of COVID-19 emerged when record 14352 samples were tested that showed percent current detection rate.

So far 1,200,357 tests have been conducted against which 133,362 cases were diagnosed that constituted 11 per cent overall detection rate.

According to the statement, currently 2758 patients are under treatment, of them 2481 are in home isolation, five at Isolation Centers and 272 at different hospitals.

The condition of 171 patients is stated to be critical, including 23 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 237 new cases detected from all over Sindh, 165 belong to Karachi, of them 70 South, 44 East, 22 Central, 12 each in Korangi and Malir and five West.

Badin has 11 new cases, Hyderabad nine, Tando Mohammad Khan five, Jamshoro, Khairpur and Shaheed benazirabad four each and Ghotki three, Naushehroferoze two, Dadu, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Tando Allahyar one each.