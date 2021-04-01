UrduPoint.com
COVID-19; Govt Will Not Compromise On People's Health: Shafqat

Umer Jamshaid 41 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:05 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday said closing educational institutions was a difficult decision for the government but it would not make any compromise on the health of the people and children as well.

Protection of lives and health was the topmost priority of the government as it was making all out efforts to protect the masses from coronavirus which was lethal, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government could take decision for implementing complete lockdown if the situation of the deadly virus becomes worse in the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan from day one was not in favour of complete lockdown during the pandemic because daily wagers would be effected by implementing complete lockdown.

Replying to a question, he said the government was making efforts to reduce prices of food items as inflation was the big challenge for the present government.

Responding to another query, he said it was wrong perception that Abdul Hafeez Sheikh was removed from his ministry by failing to control inflation in the country.

