COVID-19: OGDCL's Quarantine Centre Fully Operational Under District Administration

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:11 PM

COVID-19: OGDCL's quarantine centre fully operational under district administration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :A 30-room quarantine centre, established by the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) at its I-9 hostel building, was fully operational under the district administration, a senior official said.

"The company has converted its I-9 hostel building into a quarantine facility and handed over to the Islamabad district administration for treatment of the coronavirus (COVID-19) patients," he told APP.

Answering a question, the official said facilities including medicines, meal, bottled water, personal protective equipment, sanitizers and masks were provided at the centre, which was equipped with all the medical-care required for the COVID-19 patients.

Besides, he said, a latest ambulance, equipped with ventilator, had been placed at the disposal of the Quarantine center to meet any emergency.

For effective liaison with the district administration, the official said, the company had constituted a four-member management team, which was available around the clock for any necessary assistance and facilitation.

