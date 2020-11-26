(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The lethal second wave of COVID-19 Thursday gripped the Hazara division where the number of infected patients has increased to 645.

According to the health department figures, during the current wave of Coronavirus 288 people have been tested COVID-19 positive, Mansehra 233, Haripur 79, Battagram 15 and Upper Kohistan 11.

While taking preventive measures district administrations and health departments have sealed 85 educational institutions, 3 commercial buildings and 6 hotels all over the Hazara division. District administrations of the region also imposed smart lockdown in more than 30 rural areas.

During the current second wave of Coronavirus, the health department has conducted 15802 COVID-19 tests in district Mansehra where 1429 were positive, 231 patients have been recovered and reports of 721 suspects are awaited.

In the district, Abbottabad total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 434 where 83 have been recovered and now 351 were admitted in various hospitals of the district, 71 Coronavirus positive cases are admitted to Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) where 14 of them are serious.

After confirmation of COVID-19 in 38 ATH staff members, hospital admiration has established separate isolation for staff members.

According to the health department up till now, 95 Coronavirus patients have died in district Abbottabad.