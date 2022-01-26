UrduPoint.com

CPLC To Be Made More Effective Through Current Laws: Administrator

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Whaba said that Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) will be made more effective through current laws

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Whaba said that Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) will be made more effective through current laws.

According to the decisions of Sindh Cabinet, the rules of CPLC will be further improved, the Administrator said this while talking to Additional Chief Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Pervez who called on Administrator Karachi at his office and discussed CPLC rules, said a statement on Wednesday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab while reviewing the CPLC rules said that all necessary steps will be taken for the betterment of the city and its citizens.

"The laws will be streamlined and adapted to the requirements of the present age keeping in view the requirements under which the CPLC was established. Karachi is the commercial hub and economic engine of the country. Providing a sense of security to the citizens especially the business community is the Primary responsibility of the government for which various laws are framed," he added.

The Administrator said that representation of various stakeholders of the city in CPLC has helped in making these laws effective and better, they will be made more comprehensive and effective in future.

