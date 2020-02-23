CPO, DC visit churches to check security arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak visited different churches of the city and directed officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements here on Sunday.

The CPO said it was top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of the masses and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said special security arrangements were being ensured at churches to avoid any untoward incident at churches.

He directed all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to visit churches situated in their respective areas on daily basis to ensure tight security arrangements.

The CPO directed security officials to remain alert till conclusion of ceremonies organized by the Church administrations.

He also appreciated on duty police officials.