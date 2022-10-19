UrduPoint.com

CPO Meets With Traders' Delegation, Assured Full Support To Business Community

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari met with a delegation of traders at Police Lines Headquarters here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Among others, Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Muhammad Taj Abbasi, Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry, Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah, Malik Munir Mehmood, Malik Ijaz Hussain, Jameel Qureshi, Sheikh Naeem Sethi, Sheikh Muhammad Ashfaq, Sheikh Inayat, Sheikh Hafeez, Nadeem Sheikh and other representatives participated.

On the occasion, CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that the business community was the backbone of the country's economy.

CPO assured that all the resources would be utilized to solve the problems of traders. He said that Rawalpindi Police was taking all measures to protect the life and property of the citizens.

The meeting participants appreciated the effective initiatives of CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari and Rawalpindi Police to prevent crime and assured their full cooperation in this regard.

