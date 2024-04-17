Open Menu

CPO Orders Cops To Redress Public Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 06:16 PM

CPO orders cops to redress public complaints

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police officers to redress public complaints on priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police officers to redress public complaints on priority basis.

Addressing an open court (Khuli Kutchehry) in his office on Wednesday, he said it was the first and foremost duty of police to provide safe and secure atmosphere to the public.

In this connection, the police should take appropriate steps to nab criminals.

He also heard public complaints as a large number of people had submitted their applications against the Police Department. He issued on-spot directives for redressing the complaints.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Muhammad Ali Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Rs 770.9m fine imposed on 7,364 power pilferers

Rs 770.9m fine imposed on 7,364 power pilferers

16 minutes ago
 World's largest Chinese telescope spots over 900 r ..

World's largest Chinese telescope spots over 900 rotating neutron stars

16 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks open higher

Tokyo stocks open higher

16 minutes ago
 PDMA issues flood alert due to melting of glaciers ..

PDMA issues flood alert due to melting of glaciers in KP

16 minutes ago
 New ambassadors present credentials to Turkish Pre ..

New ambassadors present credentials to Turkish President Erdogan

16 minutes ago
 Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manag ..

Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manager Richardson

16 minutes ago
Security measures tightens in Sukkur

Security measures tightens in Sukkur

16 minutes ago
 Papers of Inter (1st annual) Exams rescheduled

Papers of Inter (1st annual) Exams rescheduled

20 minutes ago
 Police claim to arrest culprit involve in kidnap, ..

Police claim to arrest culprit involve in kidnap, killing girl

20 minutes ago
 Lightning strikes, roofs collapsing claim 8 lives, ..

Lightning strikes, roofs collapsing claim 8 lives, 9 injured in Balochistan: Rin ..

20 minutes ago
 Couple given 'USA Peace Ambassador' award

Couple given 'USA Peace Ambassador' award

15 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of woman's rape during robbery

CM takes notice of woman's rape during robbery

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan