CPO Orders Cops To Redress Public Complaints
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 06:16 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police officers to redress public complaints on priority basis
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has directed the police officers to redress public complaints on priority basis.
Addressing an open court (Khuli Kutchehry) in his office on Wednesday, he said it was the first and foremost duty of police to provide safe and secure atmosphere to the public.
In this connection, the police should take appropriate steps to nab criminals.
He also heard public complaints as a large number of people had submitted their applications against the Police Department. He issued on-spot directives for redressing the complaints.
