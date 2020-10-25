UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Reviews Security Arrangements At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

CPO reviews security arrangements at Rawalpindi cricket stadium

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Sunday visited Rawalpindi cricket stadium to review security arrangements for Zimbabwe cricket team's tour, a police spokesman informed.

Regarding international cricket matches in the city, the CPO said that all available resources would be utilized to provide foolproof security to international cricket event and players.

The police was committed to provide foolproof security for international cricket event, he added.

The CPO also commended the officials on duty and directed them to make security foolproof.

Related Topics

Cricket Police Rawalpindi Zimbabwe Sunday Event All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Bayyah congratulates Sudan on removal ..

6 minutes ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation launches &#039;Pulse of Lif ..

36 minutes ago

Human Fraternity Document a key milestone in reinf ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Customs discusses increased trade with Switz ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge to turn entire city into r ..

1 hour ago

FNC Technical and Energy Affairs Committee discuss ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.