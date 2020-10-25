CPO reviews security arrangements at Rawalpindi cricket stadium

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Sunday visited Rawalpindi cricket stadium to review security arrangements for Zimbabwe cricket team's tour, a police spokesman informed.

Regarding international cricket matches in the city, the CPO said that all available resources would be utilized to provide foolproof security to international cricket event and players.

The police was committed to provide foolproof security for international cricket event, he added.

The CPO also commended the officials on duty and directed them to make security foolproof.