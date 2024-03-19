CPPCA Delegation Meets Speaker KP Assembly
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 07:07 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Canadian Pakistani Pakhtun Community Association (CPPCA) delegation led by the association's founding leader Fakhrul islam Toru met Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Saleem Swati and food Minister Zahir Shah Toru here at Speaker House on Tuesday.
On this occasion Provincial Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan Afridi and other officials were also present while Colonel Jahanzeb, Dr. Farman, Dr.
Tariq, Dr. Manzar, Dr. Ejaz Mehboob, Zarbadshah, Jahanzeb, Bahader Khan, Fahim Khan, Farooq Khan Toru and Sohail Khan were included in the delegation.
Overseas Pakistanis congratulated on assuming the responsibilities of the Speaker.
The Speaker welcomed the delegation on their arrival at the Speaker's House. CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur and Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru were invited to visit Canada.
Minister Food Zahir Shah Toru hosted Iftar dinner in honor of them.
