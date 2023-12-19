CPWB Chairperson meets NCCR Chairperson

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed met with the National Commission on Child Rights (NCCR) Chairperson Ayesha Raza, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed met with the National Commission on Child Rights (NCCR) Chairperson Ayesha Raza, here on Tuesday.

Various initiatives related to the protection of children's rights and joint ventures between both organization for children's welfare were discussed during the meeting.

The NCCR Chairperson also met with the minor employee Rizwana, who had been a victim of violence. Ayesha Raza praised the efforts of the Chairperson CPWB Sarah Ahmed for the treatment, rehabilitation, and well-being of Rizwana.

Ayesha Raza acknowledged the special arrangements for violence victim Rizwana at the CPWB.

The CPWB chairperson informed about the measures taken by the bureau for the protection of children's rights. In this regard, she expressed confidence in the collaboration and joint efforts between the two organizations.

The meeting underscored the commitment to work together for the welfare and protection of children.