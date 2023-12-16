Open Menu

CPWB Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2023 | 03:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) A commemorative ceremony was held at Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) here on Saturday to pay tribute to the schoolchildren and staff, martyred in the terrorist attack on Army Public school (APS) Peshawar in 2014.

The CPWB teachers, students and staff participated in the event in a large number and lit candles in memory of the martyrs. Tribute to the sacrifices of Shuhada of APS was paid while prayers were offered for development of the country and eliminating menace of terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, in a statement, said that the APS tragedy would always be remembered as such precedents of sacrifices were rare in human history.

The chairperson prayed for the martyrs, saying the whole nation recognised the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and other security forces in their successes against terrorism and the innocent martyrs would always remain in the hearts of the nation.

