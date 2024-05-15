Crackdown Against Illegal Housing Schemes, Structures Demolished
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday launched a crackdown
against illegal land subdivisions/residential schemes in the provincial capital
and demolished structures.
According to a spokesman for the authority, teams conducted operation against Hidayat Homes, Central Square and Daman City, resulting in partial demolition of structures.
LDA teams demolished sewage system, structures, and roads during the operation.
Under the directives of Director-General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Taher Farooq,
teams initiated action against illegal housing schemes without any discrimination.
Recent Stories
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat cracks down on illegal encroachments25 seconds ago
-
Nephew shoots, injures uncle, son28 seconds ago
-
Annual Chilam Joshi festival begins in Kalash Valley31 seconds ago
-
1500-kg dead chicken wasted35 seconds ago
-
Two dead, four injured in gas cylinder blast10 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 47 kg drugs in seven operations10 minutes ago
-
CBEC to be set up in tribal districts to control drop out ratio, increases literacy rate: Minister10 minutes ago
-
Power Ministry contradicts news item about increase in power tariff20 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers highlight critical issues from their respective areas20 minutes ago
-
Steps in progress for journalists safety20 minutes ago
-
Minister pledges to introduce effective local bodies system21 minutes ago
-
KP Minister directs immediate provision of Glucantime drug21 minutes ago