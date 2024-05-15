Crackdown against illegal housing schemes, structures demolished

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday launched a crackdown

against illegal land subdivisions/residential schemes in the provincial capital

and demolished structures.

According to a spokesman for the authority, teams conducted operation against Hidayat Homes, Central Square and Daman City, resulting in partial demolition of structures.

LDA teams demolished sewage system, structures, and roads during the operation.

Under the directives of Director-General Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Taher Farooq,

teams initiated action against illegal housing schemes without any discrimination.