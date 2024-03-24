Crackdown drug peddling leads to arrest three suspects, recovery contraband

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Law enforcement authorities on Sunday apprehended three suspects and seized a substantial amount of narcotics from their possession in Wah Cantt.

According to a police spokesman, the Wah Cantonment Police recovered 1.38 kilograms of heroin from Kabir Shah, while the Wah Saddar police seized 1.

25 kilograms of hashish from Danish Junaid, and 1.20 kilograms of hashish from Abdul Qayyum. Additionally, the Wah Cantonment Police also confiscated 54 bottles of liquor from Sunail.

Following the arrests, separate cases have been registered against the accused, and the respective police departments have initiated further investigations into the matter.

