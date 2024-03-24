Open Menu

Crackdown Drug Peddling Leads To Arrest Three Suspects, Recovery Contraband

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Crackdown drug peddling leads to arrest three suspects, recovery contraband

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Law enforcement authorities on Sunday apprehended three suspects and seized a substantial amount of narcotics from their possession in Wah Cantt.

According to a police spokesman, the Wah Cantonment Police recovered 1.38 kilograms of heroin from Kabir Shah, while the Wah Saddar police seized 1.

25 kilograms of hashish from Danish Junaid, and 1.20 kilograms of hashish from Abdul Qayyum. Additionally, the Wah Cantonment Police also confiscated 54 bottles of liquor from Sunail.

Following the arrests, separate cases have been registered against the accused, and the respective police departments have initiated further investigations into the matter.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Wah Cantonment Saddar Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

24 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

24 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

24 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

24 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

1 day ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

1 day ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

1 day ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

1 day ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

1 day ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan