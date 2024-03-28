Open Menu

Crackdown On Profiteers In Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 08:35 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Crackdown on profiteers continued on the 17th day of Ramazan according to the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi.

A total of 23 traders were fined, totaling Rs. 49,800.

According to the details, assistant commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana collected a fine of 20,000 rupees from 10 traders in different areas for not affixing the price list at the appropriate place and for charging additional price of other essential items, while assistant commissioner city Ahmed Murtaza collected a fine of 10,000 rupees from 2 traders during his visit to various markets.

Moreover, assistant commissioner taluka rural Ahsaan Morai collected fines of Rs. 10,000 from 4 traders and Mukhtiarkar Majid Sipio fined 7 traders Rs. 9,800 in Latifabad.

