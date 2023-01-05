UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Underway Against Tinted Windows, Fancy Number Plate

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 08:03 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Thursday took action against sixty-five vehicles with tinted windows and removed one hundred unauthorized number plates in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

Joint operations of the Excise and Taxation Department and Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) were underway against vehicles using unauthorized number plates and having tinted glasses to eliminate VIP culture from the society, said a press release.

Similarly, commercial vehicles sans fitness certificates, causing environmental pollution were also being checked to ensure a safe road environment in the city

