Creating safer digital space: TikTok holds mental health awareness workshop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) TikTok, the world's leading short-form video platform, held a Mental Health Awareness Workshop as part of TikTok's wellbeing campaign, #MentalHealthAwareness - Better Together, aimed at raising awareness about mental health issues and promoting digital literacy in this vital area.

World Mental Health Day (WMHD) is observed each year in the month of October, serving as a global platform to address the significance of mental health and the challenges it poses in contemporary society said a news release.

This year's WMHD theme, "Mental Health is a universal human right," emphasizes the importance of equitable access to mental health services. TikTok took this opportunity to engage its community and promote an open dialogue around mental well-being, empowering individuals to discuss and address these crucial topics.

In addition to WMHD, October is also recognized as National Cyber Bullying Awareness Month. TikTok extended its campaign to create a safer and more positive digital environment for all users.

The key objectives of the Mental Health Awareness Workshop included engaging with the TikTok community, creating a welcoming space for creators to express their concerns, and generating valuable content related to mental health awareness.

The event featured renowned TikTok creators and mental health professionals, fostering an atmosphere of collaboration and learning. Notable participants included Kazi Akber, Arzu Fatima, Areesha (LittleKhanWanderLust), Danial Sheikh, as well as Ola Doc Psychologist and Sexologist Tahira Malik. Stand-up comedy sessions by Mir Zohair Ali and Shehzad Ghias provided a touch of humor to the proceedings.

The highlight of the event was a panel discussion, where experts and creators explored critical questions related to digital safety and mental health and shared their experiences in tackling the online challenges.

TikTok remains committed to promoting digital safety, and mental well-being, and fostering a supportive and inclusive community. The success of the Mental Health Awareness Workshop in Lahore underscores the importance of open dialogue and collaborative efforts to address these crucial issues.