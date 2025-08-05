Cricket match organizes to celebrate Independence day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Under the special directives of Provincial Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Sindh, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar, and Secretary Sports Manwar Ali Mahesar, the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Qambar-Shahdadkot organized a cricket match in Qambar city as part of the 14th August Independence Day celebrations, titled Jashn-e-Azadi – Maarka-e-Haq."

The match was played between the teams of Qambar and Shahdadkot. Batting first, the Qambar team scored 183 runs in 12 overs. In response, the Shahdadkot team was bowled out for 162 runs while chasing the target. As a result, the Qambar team defeated Shahdadkot by 21 runs and emerged as champions.

At the ceremony, the special guest, Deputy Commissioner Qambar-Shahdadkot Imdad Ali Abro, distributed individual awards and trophies among the runner-up and winning teams and congratulated them.

The event was hosted by District Sports Officer Qambar-Shahdadkot Muhammad Mahfooz Makani, who presented commemorative shields of the "Jashn-e-Azadi Sports Festival" and traditional Sindhi Ajrak and caps as gifts to the special guest and other attendees.

The ceremony concluded with the resounding slogan of "Pakistan Zindabad" (Long Live Pakistan). Among the honorary guests present were ADC-I Qambar Zohaib Ali Odhano, ADC-II Qambar Imran Ali Chandio, AC Qambar Imran Ali Soomro, and Mukhtiarkar Qambar Shehrab Ali Sheikh.