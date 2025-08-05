Cricket Match Organizes To Celebrate Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Under the special directives of Provincial Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Sindh, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar, and Secretary Sports Manwar Ali Mahesar, the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs Qambar-Shahdadkot organized a cricket match in Qambar city as part of the 14th August Independence Day celebrations, titled Jashn-e-Azadi – Maarka-e-Haq."
The match was played between the teams of Qambar and Shahdadkot. Batting first, the Qambar team scored 183 runs in 12 overs. In response, the Shahdadkot team was bowled out for 162 runs while chasing the target. As a result, the Qambar team defeated Shahdadkot by 21 runs and emerged as champions.
At the ceremony, the special guest, Deputy Commissioner Qambar-Shahdadkot Imdad Ali Abro, distributed individual awards and trophies among the runner-up and winning teams and congratulated them.
The event was hosted by District Sports Officer Qambar-Shahdadkot Muhammad Mahfooz Makani, who presented commemorative shields of the "Jashn-e-Azadi Sports Festival" and traditional Sindhi Ajrak and caps as gifts to the special guest and other attendees.
The ceremony concluded with the resounding slogan of "Pakistan Zindabad" (Long Live Pakistan). Among the honorary guests present were ADC-I Qambar Zohaib Ali Odhano, ADC-II Qambar Imran Ali Chandio, AC Qambar Imran Ali Soomro, and Mukhtiarkar Qambar Shehrab Ali Sheikh.
Recent Stories
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..
2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST
Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye
Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..
Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah
US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon
DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK
Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..
Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sports Board holds rally to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day1 minute ago
-
PSCA expresses solidarity with Kashmiris1 minute ago
-
Punjab Police pay tribute to people of IIOJK on Youm-e-Istehsal1 minute ago
-
Cricket match organizes to celebrate Independence day1 minute ago
-
USKT organizes “The Importance of Faiz’s Poetry in Modern Era” seminar1 minute ago
-
Six years on: Pakistan stands united with Kashmir on Youm-e-Istehsal2 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon praises Sindh Police for exemplary role in restoring law and order11 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed in Sialkot11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal reiterates Pakistan's support for Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal11 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam pays tribute to sacrifices of Kashmiri people11 minutes ago
-
CJP reiterates conformity between Bench & bar11 minutes ago
-
LHC commends Punjab govt's efforts in environmental protection11 minutes ago