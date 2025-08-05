Six years on: Pakistan stands united with Kashmir on Youm-e-Istehsal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Pakistan observed Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation) on Tuesday to mark the sixth anniversary of India’s revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status, a unilateral and illegal action widely condemned by Pakistan, Kashmiris, and the international community.

Nationwide rallies, official events, and global observances were held to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and reaffirm Pakistan’s continued support for their right to self-determination.

The central rally in Islamabad, began from the Foreign Office and culminated at D-Chowk. It was attended by government officials, civil society members, diplomats, and the public.

A minute of silence was observed at 10:00 am across the country in tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message on the occasion, described the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as a “key pillar” of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He urged the international community to intervene and press India to reverse its unilateral measures of August 5, 2019, which he termed “illegal and in violation of international law.”

President Asif Ali Zardari echoed these sentiments, stating, “This day underscores the urgency of resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

He also praised the recent success of Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations, highlighting national unity in the face of external challenges.

Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s “complete moral, diplomatic and political support” for Kashmiris in their just struggle, while emphasizing the need for international accountability for Indian actions in the disputed region.

Special events were held across Pakistan’s provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistani embassies worldwide also organized observances, underlining the global scope of Pakistan’s outreach on the Kashmir issue.

State-run and private media aired special transmissions to spotlight the human rights violations in IIOJK and highlight the contributions of the Kashmiri leadership in the freedom struggle.

Banners, posters, and digital displays were installed in major cities to raise awareness about the plight of Kashmiris under Indian occupation.

Federal ministers joined in issuing statements condemning India’s August 5 actions and calling for the restoration of Kashmir’s special status.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan Engr Amir Muqam has urged the international community to play a role in a solid solution to the longstanding Kashmir issue in this region because no peace is possible in the region without a solution to the Kashmir issue.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said, “Pakistan continues to expose Indian atrocities on every international forum.”

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi criticized the Modi government’s “illegal and unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35A,” branding it a direct attack on Kashmiri identity.

In similar remarks, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized that “peace in the region is impossible without the just resolution of the Kashmir dispute.”

Other ministers echoed the same call, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering stance and calling for international mediation.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Chief Ministers of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also marked the day with strong statements of support.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur condemned India’s continued human rights abuses in Kashmir, calling August 5 “a black day in modern history.”

From Beijing to Brussels, Pakistani envoys organized solemn ceremonies and diplomatic briefings.

In Beijing, the Embassy of Pakistan held a formal observance, while Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi in Brussels called on the EU and international rights organizations to fulfill their obligations by demanding an end to India’s abuses in Kashmir.

Leaders from major political parties, including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman, paid tribute to the courage of the Kashmiri people and demanded concrete action from the global community.

The observance of Youm-e-Istehsal comes amid continued restrictions and security crackdowns in IIOJK, where human rights groups have reported enforced disappearances, curfews, and political repression since 2019.

As international pressure grows on India to address the Kashmir issue, Pakistan continues to call for a resolution based on UN Security Council resolutions and in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people.