Open Menu

USKT Organizes “The Importance Of Faiz’s Poetry In Modern Era” Seminar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM

USKT organizes “The Importance of Faiz’s Poetry in Modern Era” seminar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Department of urdu, University of Sialkot (USKT) organised a seminar titled “The Importance of Faiz’s Poetry in Modern Era”, in which the Dean, faculty members and students participated enthusiastically.

The special guest of this intellectual session was Dr.

Muhammad Afzal Butt (Head of the Department of Urdu, Government College Women’s University, Sialkot) and the guest speaker was Dr. Muhammad Khurram Yasin (Government College Women’s University, Sialkot).

The speakers, while expressing their views, shed light on the significance and impact of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry in the current social, intellectual and political context.

Recent Stories

ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful chari ..

ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..

42 minutes ago
 2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 1 ..

2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SA ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye

2 hours ago
 Egypt's net international reserves reached more th ..

Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conferen ..

Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..

3 hours ago
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

3 hours ago
 SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Counci ..

SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah

4 hours ago
 US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scar ..

US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon

4 hours ago
 DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions t ..

DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, ..

Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..

4 hours ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidari ..

Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan