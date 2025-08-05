USKT Organizes “The Importance Of Faiz’s Poetry In Modern Era” Seminar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Department of urdu, University of Sialkot (USKT) organised a seminar titled “The Importance of Faiz’s Poetry in Modern Era”, in which the Dean, faculty members and students participated enthusiastically.
The special guest of this intellectual session was Dr.
Muhammad Afzal Butt (Head of the Department of Urdu, Government College Women’s University, Sialkot) and the guest speaker was Dr. Muhammad Khurram Yasin (Government College Women’s University, Sialkot).
The speakers, while expressing their views, shed light on the significance and impact of Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry in the current social, intellectual and political context.
