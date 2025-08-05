Sports Board Holds Rally To Mark Kashmir Exploitation Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The sports board Punjab, in a powerful show of solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), organized a rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsaal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Tuesday.
The rally was led by Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry, and attended by senior officials, employees, and citizens who raised resounding slogans of “Kashmir banay ga Pakistan.”
Addressing the participants, DG Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry strongly condemned India’s illegal and unilateral move of August 5, 2019, which aimed to alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. “Today, 240 million Pakistanis stand united in observing this day to reaffirm our unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s just struggle for freedom,” he said.
He reiterated that despite India’s oppressive tactics, the hearts of Pakistanis beat with Kashmiris, and the dream of Kashmir becoming part of Pakistan will one day be fulfilled. “The Government of Pakistan and its people will continue to provide political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri cause,” he asserted.
The DG Sports further emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression. “Through Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, our military has sent a clear message to India that any misadventure will be met with a decisive response,” he added.
Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum, Deputy Director Tariq Khanzada, Chand Perveen, and a large number of Sports Board Punjab employees also participated in the rally.
