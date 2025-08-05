Punjab Police pay tribute to people of IIOJK on Youm-e-Istehsal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Tuesday that the Punjab Police pay tribute to the brave struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation).

In a statement issued here, the IGP said the Punjab Police strongly condemn India’s decades-long illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and its unilateral revocation of the region’s special status.

He said the people of IIOJK have been waging a courageous struggle for freedom, right to self-determination and survival for many decades, adding that security across Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore, has been placed on high alert, while strict monitoring of anti-state and disruptive elements is underway.

“No individual will be allowed to disturb law and order or take the law into their own hands,” he warned.

Dr Usman said additional deployment has been made at sensitive locations and for high-priority (‘A’ category) programmes.

He further directed increased checking at all entry and exit points of cities on this occasion.

The IGP also instructed all regional police officers, city police officers, district police officer and traffic officers to personally supervise the security and traffic arrangements for the day’s events.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, more than 10,000 officers and personnel have been deployed across the province, including Lahore, to ensure foolproof security and traffic management.

The spokesperson added that full security arrangements have been made for all events organised to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day, including rallies and seminars.