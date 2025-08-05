Punjab Police Pay Tribute To People Of IIOJK On Youm-e-Istehsal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Tuesday that the Punjab Police pay tribute to the brave struggle of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal (Day of Exploitation).
In a statement issued here, the IGP said the Punjab Police strongly condemn India’s decades-long illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and its unilateral revocation of the region’s special status.
He said the people of IIOJK have been waging a courageous struggle for freedom, right to self-determination and survival for many decades, adding that security across Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore, has been placed on high alert, while strict monitoring of anti-state and disruptive elements is underway.
“No individual will be allowed to disturb law and order or take the law into their own hands,” he warned.
Dr Usman said additional deployment has been made at sensitive locations and for high-priority (‘A’ category) programmes.
He further directed increased checking at all entry and exit points of cities on this occasion.
The IGP also instructed all regional police officers, city police officers, district police officer and traffic officers to personally supervise the security and traffic arrangements for the day’s events.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, more than 10,000 officers and personnel have been deployed across the province, including Lahore, to ensure foolproof security and traffic management.
The spokesperson added that full security arrangements have been made for all events organised to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day, including rallies and seminars.
Recent Stories
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..
2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST
Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye
Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..
Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah
US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon
DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK
Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..
Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sports Board holds rally to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day1 minute ago
-
PSCA expresses solidarity with Kashmiris1 minute ago
-
Punjab Police pay tribute to people of IIOJK on Youm-e-Istehsal2 minutes ago
-
Cricket match organizes to celebrate Independence day2 minutes ago
-
USKT organizes “The Importance of Faiz’s Poetry in Modern Era” seminar2 minutes ago
-
Six years on: Pakistan stands united with Kashmir on Youm-e-Istehsal2 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon praises Sindh Police for exemplary role in restoring law and order11 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed in Sialkot11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal reiterates Pakistan's support for Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal11 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam pays tribute to sacrifices of Kashmiri people11 minutes ago
-
CJP reiterates conformity between Bench & bar12 minutes ago
-
LHC commends Punjab govt's efforts in environmental protection12 minutes ago