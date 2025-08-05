PSCA Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A solemn ceremony was held at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters in Lahore to observe Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal), expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
A one-minute silence was observed in honour of the martyrs of the Kashmir freedom movement, with PSCA officers and staff standing in a symbolic gesture of unity with the Kashmiri people. The national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were also played during the ceremony.
Participants strongly condemned India’s unilateral move of August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was revoked to strip Kashmir of its special constitutional status.
“The PSCA salutes the unwavering struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination,” said a PSCA spokesperson.
The spokesperson added that Kashmir Exploitation Day is being observed across Punjab, with all rallies and events under monitoring via Safe City surveillance systems to ensure public safety and smooth conduct.
Recent Stories
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..
2nd ‘Donate Your Own Device’ aims to collect 100,000 electronic devices to e ..
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews latest developments at SAASST
Saud bin Saqr receives Ambassador of Türkiye
Egypt's net international reserves reached more than US$49 billion at end of Jul ..
Dubai Airshow 2025 launches future-facing conference programme to drive global a ..
Gargash receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
SEC issues decision to form Police Judicial Council in Sharjah
US uses Hollywood film Marriage Story clip to scare off wolves in Oregon
DPM Dar asks India to revoke all illegal actions taken against IIOJK
Irthi celebrates 10 years of empowering artisans, promoting handcraft heritage g ..
Youm-e-Istehsal being observed to express solidarity with IIOJK today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sports Board holds rally to mark Kashmir Exploitation Day1 minute ago
-
PSCA expresses solidarity with Kashmiris1 minute ago
-
Punjab Police pay tribute to people of IIOJK on Youm-e-Istehsal1 minute ago
-
Cricket match organizes to celebrate Independence day1 minute ago
-
USKT organizes “The Importance of Faiz’s Poetry in Modern Era” seminar1 minute ago
-
Six years on: Pakistan stands united with Kashmir on Youm-e-Istehsal1 minute ago
-
Sharjeel Memon praises Sindh Police for exemplary role in restoring law and order11 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed in Sialkot11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal reiterates Pakistan's support for Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal11 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam pays tribute to sacrifices of Kashmiri people11 minutes ago
-
CJP reiterates conformity between Bench & bar11 minutes ago
-
LHC commends Punjab govt's efforts in environmental protection11 minutes ago