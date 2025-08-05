PSCA expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A solemn ceremony was held at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters in Lahore to observe Kashmir Exploitation Day (Youm-e-Istehsal), expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A one-minute silence was observed in honour of the martyrs of the Kashmir freedom movement, with PSCA officers and staff standing in a symbolic gesture of unity with the Kashmiri people. The national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were also played during the ceremony.

Participants strongly condemned India’s unilateral move of August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was revoked to strip Kashmir of its special constitutional status.

“The PSCA salutes the unwavering struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination,” said a PSCA spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that Kashmir Exploitation Day is being observed across Punjab, with all rallies and events under monitoring via Safe City surveillance systems to ensure public safety and smooth conduct.