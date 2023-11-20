Open Menu

CS Inaugurates E-Procurement System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2023 | 03:20 PM

CS inaugurates e-Procurement System

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) 'The e-Procurement System' developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in

collaboration with the Federal and Provincial Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Boards,

was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman at Arfa Software Technology

Park (ASTP) on Monday.

The system has been introduced by the Punjab government in departments to streamline

the public procurement process.

The ceremony presided over by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman was attended by key officials and stakeholders, including SMBR Nabeel Javaid, Additional Chief Secretary Ahmed Raza Sarwar, Planning & Development Secretary Mazhar Sial, PPRA Punjab MD Waqar Azim, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf and DG e-Governance Sajid Latif.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief secretary highlighted that the e-procurement system was a significant step toward good governance, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and time-saving in government procurements.

He commended the Punjab IT Board team for the successful launch, expressing hope for the system's success in achieving its goals.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the system incorporated modern techniques to make government procurement secure and efficient. He outlined the computerization of various processes, including Procurement Planning, Online Advertisement, Online Bidding, e-Submission, e-Evaluation, and Contract Awarding.

PPRA Punjab MD Waqar Azim emphasized that under the system, vendors from anywhere in the world can submit their bids online, making the procurement process more accessible and convenient. The training for the system has been provided to 43 administrative departments across Punjab, including the Southern Punjab Secretariat and the e-FOAS team.

