Open Menu

CS Orders Digitalizing Record Of All Development Authorities

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

CS orders digitalizing record of all development authorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed that the records of all development authorities should be digitalized on the pattern of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to provide better services to people.

He issued the directive while presiding over a meeting to review the e-registry and land record digitalization project Punjab Urbun Land System Enhancement (PULSE), at the Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday.

The chief secretary said the development authorities of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala must be integrated with the PULSE project for digitalization of records. He also issued instructions to the deputy commissioners of Narowal, Layya, Okara and Pakpattan for expediting work on the PULSE project in their districts.

The CS said that the e-registration system had been introduced for land transfer in the province and the manual registry had been disallowed since January 1 across the province.

He said that the e-registration system would prove to be a great service for the people as it would eradicate corruption in the revenue department.

The CS said that e-registration centers would be established in all districts to facilitate e-registry and all services related to the board of Revenue would be provided under one roof in these centers. He mentioned that initially e-registration centres were being set up in all divisional headquarters. He asked the divisional commissioners to identify suitable places for these centres keeping in view the convenience of people.

Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Director General Saira Umar gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. She said that the land records of all mouzas [villages] have been scanned and data entry work is in progress. The Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Housing and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Corruption Faisalabad Punjab Okara Rawalpindi Gujranwala Progress Narowal Pakpattan January All Housing

Recent Stories

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan ba ..

FO expresses regret over unleashing of Pakistan bashing narrative in India

2 hours ago
 KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management C ..

KP Sports Minister meets Chairman PCB Management Committee

2 hours ago
 Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

Earthquake strikes different cities in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revoluti ..

Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift at CES 2024 Revolutionizing Interactive Smartphone ..

4 hours ago
 ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbo ..

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate ..

Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

4 hours ago
Israel faces charges of genocide at International ..

Israel faces charges of genocide at International Court of Justice amid Gaza con ..

5 hours ago
 President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignati ..

President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

18 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan