CS orders digitalizing record of all development authorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed that the records of all development authorities should be digitalized on the pattern of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to provide better services to people.

He issued the directive while presiding over a meeting to review the e-registry and land record digitalization project Punjab Urbun Land System Enhancement (PULSE), at the Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday.

The chief secretary said the development authorities of Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala must be integrated with the PULSE project for digitalization of records. He also issued instructions to the deputy commissioners of Narowal, Layya, Okara and Pakpattan for expediting work on the PULSE project in their districts.

The CS said that the e-registration system had been introduced for land transfer in the province and the manual registry had been disallowed since January 1 across the province.

He said that the e-registration system would prove to be a great service for the people as it would eradicate corruption in the revenue department.

The CS said that e-registration centers would be established in all districts to facilitate e-registry and all services related to the board of Revenue would be provided under one roof in these centers. He mentioned that initially e-registration centres were being set up in all divisional headquarters. He asked the divisional commissioners to identify suitable places for these centres keeping in view the convenience of people.

Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Director General Saira Umar gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. She said that the land records of all mouzas [villages] have been scanned and data entry work is in progress. The Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Housing and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.